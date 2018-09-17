Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Addus Homecare posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

In other Addus Homecare news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,558,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $867.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.38. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

