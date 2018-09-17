Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,312,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 1,152,595 shares.The stock last traded at $0.74 and had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 359,205 shares in the last quarter.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

