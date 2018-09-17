ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $13.88 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 822.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

