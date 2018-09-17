ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 39.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,054 shares during the quarter. ABIOMED comprises about 2.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $65,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth approximately $12,567,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.88.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 481,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,556,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,722 shares of company stock worth $54,800,489. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $395.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.07. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

