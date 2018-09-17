AAR Corp. (AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 63,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,008,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705,281 shares in the company, valued at $33,289,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,626 shares in the company, valued at $450,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,280 over the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $326,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in AAR by 6,834.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 218,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 215,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 92.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. AAR has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $49.05.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.51 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

