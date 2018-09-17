99,335 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 99,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,312.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter.

REET opened at $26.05 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

