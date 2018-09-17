9,139 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722,334 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,910,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,526,000 after purchasing an additional 372,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.