$90.66 Million in Sales Expected for MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post $90.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MCBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.90 million and the lowest is $89.93 million. MCBC posted sales of $65.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCBC will report full year sales of $380.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $383.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $405.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $411.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MCBC.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. MCBC had a return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on MCBC from $28.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MCBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. 14,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $688.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. MCBC has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MCBC by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MCBC by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MCBC by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 179,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MCBC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MCBC by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

