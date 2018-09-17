86,015 Shares in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Purchased by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTU. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 223,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ATTU stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Attunity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $379.81 million, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.87.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
Attunity Profile
Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.
Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).
Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.