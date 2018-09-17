86,015 Shares in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Purchased by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTU. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 223,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATTU stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Attunity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $379.81 million, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Attunity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. analysts expect that Attunity Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Attunity Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

