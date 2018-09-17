808Coin Trading Down 36.2% Over Last Week (808)

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One 808Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. 808Coin has a market capitalization of $482,230.00 and $854.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 808Coin has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

808Coin Coin Profile

808Coin (CRYPTO:808) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 431,327,710,303 coins. The official website for 808Coin is 808bass.space . 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin

Buying and Selling 808Coin

808Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 808Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

