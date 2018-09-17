$79.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.14 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $67.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $327.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $329.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $377.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $351.23 million to $412.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.84.

In related news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $44,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $382,619.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $74,148.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,164. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 477,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.99. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

