$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $100,000.00. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $690,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $11.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

BLCM opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24.

In other news, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,534.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David M. Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 67,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

