$614.95 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (IEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $614.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $631.80 million. IDEX posted sales of $574.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.10.

IEX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.80. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,311. IDEX has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $485,273.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,485.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,858 shares of company stock worth $20,573,870 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 83.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.