6,017 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,507,000 after purchasing an additional 997,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,732 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 296,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $189.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

In other ANSYS news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total transaction of $5,141,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $657,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,896 shares of company stock worth $8,233,184. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

