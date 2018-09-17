59,800 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of J B Hunt Transport Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 47,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.74.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $61,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 16,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,018 shares of company stock worth $4,630,817. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.