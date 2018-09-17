$56.05 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to post $56.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.83 million and the lowest is $54.27 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $43.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $215.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.46 million to $220.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $253.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $233.65 million to $272.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “$4.41” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 237,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,028,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 530,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

