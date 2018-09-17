5,000 Shares in Public Storage (PSA) Acquired by Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $206.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $180.48 and a 1-year high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 30.37%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $21,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

