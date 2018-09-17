$5.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) will post sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia reported sales of $5.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year sales of $22.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.15 billion to $24.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,517,000 after purchasing an additional 109,334 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,006,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,637,000 after purchasing an additional 723,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,707,000 after purchasing an additional 685,086 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,920,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 221,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.6539 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

