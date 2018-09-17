4,000 Shares in Hershey Co (HSY) Acquired by Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hershey by 21.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hershey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 140,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $3,411,125. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.78.

HSY opened at $105.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

