3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,856 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in 3M were worth $57,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MED downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.97.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

