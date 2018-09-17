3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $263.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.97.

NYSE MMM opened at $207.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

