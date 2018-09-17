3,974 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6,861,631.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,861,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,631 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,707,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,933,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,612,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,020,000 after acquiring an additional 572,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,229,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 284,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $58.91 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.