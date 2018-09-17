3,924 Shares in Aetna Inc (AET) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aetna by 263.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aetna by 143.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Aetna by 252.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aetna alerts:

Shares of AET stock opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Aetna Inc has a 52 week low of $149.69 and a 52 week high of $204.20.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AET shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.38.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.