352,232 Shares in Onespan Inc (OSPN) Acquired by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 352,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,352,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $734.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.43. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.82 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,947 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $986,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,124. Insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

