29,759 Shares in Morgan Stanley (MS) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $80,530,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

