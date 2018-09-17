$29.41 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $29.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $20.72 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $27.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $60.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $73.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Behbahani acquired 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $20,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 292,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,318. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

