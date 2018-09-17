$279.69 Million in Sales Expected for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to post sales of $279.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.89 million and the highest is $281.95 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted sales of $266.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

SNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 1,403,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,774. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

