24,000 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Purchased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.02 per share, with a total value of $9,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,023.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,250. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $187.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.