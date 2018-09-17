233,169 Shares in Daseke Inc (DSKE) Acquired by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Daseke accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSKE. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Daseke Inc has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Daseke had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.