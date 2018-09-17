2,305 Shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 61.0% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 73.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 941.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

