21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). 21Vianet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $125.18 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

VNET opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 200,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 91,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

