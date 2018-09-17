$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) will post sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. LATAM Airlines Group posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTM. ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of LTM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.95. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

