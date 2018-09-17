$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Depot Inc (HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

HD traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $209.70. The company had a trading volume of 108,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,385. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $242.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,574,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 56,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

