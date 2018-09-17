1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 456.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares during the period.

FDT stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a 12-month low of $1,047.39 and a 12-month high of $1,245.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

