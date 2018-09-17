$177.98 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will report $177.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.17 million and the highest is $180.58 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $180.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $717.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $744.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $728.97 million to $761.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $186,998.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,739,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 19,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 56.40%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.