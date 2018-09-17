$15.36 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post sales of $15.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.86 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $61.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.92 million to $62.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $60.81 million to $76.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. BidaskClub raised Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. National Securities reduced their target price on Monroe Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman acquired 8,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 68.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

