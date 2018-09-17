14,808 Shares in AppFolio Inc (APPF) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on APPF shares. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.89 and a beta of 0.87. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

