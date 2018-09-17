$145.63 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will announce sales of $145.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.22 million and the highest is $149.30 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $136.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $572.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.66 million to $578.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $587.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $559.70 million to $614.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 2,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,574,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,147,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

