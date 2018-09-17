13,200 Shares in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 855,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.01, a current ratio of 26.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $542.06 million, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.79. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

