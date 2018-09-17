12,553 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,257,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,899,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

