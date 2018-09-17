12,082 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $169.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $131.71 and a twelve month high of $170.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.