11,640 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.99. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

