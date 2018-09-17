113,699 Shares in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.51% of DSP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DSP Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in DSP Group in the second quarter valued at about $942,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,384 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $11.90 on Monday. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $268.15 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 39,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $464,501.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

