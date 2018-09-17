10,271 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 42,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $2,046,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $207,792.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $168,730.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,868 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,987. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSFS. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

WSFS stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

