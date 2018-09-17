10,154 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,360,000 after acquiring an additional 928,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,034,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,287,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:TIF opened at $128.69 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.25 per share, with a total value of $4,970,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

