1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,538. Insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $745.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

