$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International Inc (MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $130.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $104.39 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

