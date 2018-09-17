$1.20 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.24. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 120.57%. The business had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

NYSE TPX opened at $55.11 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,913,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,036,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,462,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,348,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 758,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after acquiring an additional 298,111 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

