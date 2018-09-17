$1.07 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.04. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 87,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $9,728,137.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,102.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $1,960,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,813,111.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,330 shares of company stock valued at $65,607,410 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.18. 2,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,932. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

