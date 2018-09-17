$0.92 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. Foot Locker posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,034,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,767,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,183,000 after acquiring an additional 673,155 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 615.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 743,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 639,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 24,267.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,642 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 627,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.74. 2,478,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,141. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

